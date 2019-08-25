(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of people from all walks of life Sunday thronged a day-long exhibition showcasing more than 70 vintage photographs of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park).

The exhibition featuring photos of the Father of the Nation organized by the Press Information Department (PID) in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan, was aimed at sensitizing the youth about the country's history and freedom movement.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen visited the exhibition and lauded the quality of pictures preserved by the PID. Such pictures of the Quaid-e-Azam had never been displayed for the public in the past, she said while taking round of the exhibition.

Zahida Parveen said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which was embracing digitization, decided to make public all its archives of the freedom movement.

The ministry was also planning a caravan exhibition, which would travel across the country to acquaint the citizens with the freedom struggle of their forefathers, particularly the Quaid-e-Azam, she added.

A seven-year old girl Laiba, who came along with her parents, said through the pictures put on display, one could traverse the country's freedom history, that of the struggle of the Quaid for the creation a separate state for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

She had learned about several aspects of the great leader's life and achievements, Laiba added.

Another visitor Ghulam Muhammad said the Almighty had chosen the Quaid-e-Azam for making a separate country for the Muslims despite hurdles put by both the British and the Hindus.

Such exhibitions evoked a new spirit among the people, especially the youth, to play their individual and collective roles for the progress and prosperity of the country, he added.

Fida Khan, a resident of Rawalpindi, said he came there to witness the pictures of his favourite leader Quaid-e-Azam, who did a great favour to the Muslims by creating a separate state for them where they had freedom to perform their religious rituals.

Terming the freedom a gift of Almighty, Fida said it would help impart knowledge to the future generations about the struggle behind creation of an independent state.

Daniel, a historian from the Philippines, said he had watched several historical videos and documentaries about the independence of Pakistan. He said several of his countrymen did know about the Quaid-e-Azam.

Daniel appreciated the efforts of the government for arranging such events that would make the Pakistani nation familiar with their history.

Residents of twin cities including lawyers, children, students and members of civil society witnessed the exhibition.

