People to avoid confront with law enforcing agencies to go Murree: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the people should avoid to go hilly areas in these days as all the roads would remain closed to Murree till tomorrow 9 pm.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged that tourists should avoid to confront with law enforcing agencies for going to Murree in current situation.

The minister said, it was the first time that a large number of people reached to Murree that resulted heavy traffic jams.

He said, the Punjab government had opened all the rest houses to help stranded tourists there.

Replying to a question, he said the government had deployed rangers to assist police, adding local residents could go their houses by showing their Identity cards.