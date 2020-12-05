People will support PDM rally in Lahore, says Rana Sana Ullah

(@fidahassanain)

The former Punjab Law Minister says that people will send Prime Minsiter Imran Khan packing , pointing out that PML-N will resign from assemblies if PDM takes any such decision.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said people would express solidarity with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at full house ground of Minar-e-Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah talked to media and said the opposition would send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

He said PML-N would resign from assemblies if PDM takes the decision.

“The present government’s blind political revenge was still ongoing. I was first accused of owning property worth two billion rupees in Australia. Fake case was registered against me.

“Drug peddlers were brought from Faisalabad to testify against me but the government failed to find any witness against me despite all the pressure,” he added.