UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Will Support PDM Rally In Lahore, Says Rana Sana Ullah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:12 PM

People will support PDM rally in Lahore, says Rana Sana Ullah

The former Punjab Law Minister says that people will send Prime Minsiter Imran Khan packing , pointing out that PML-N will resign from assemblies if PDM takes any such decision.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said people would express solidarity with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at full house ground of Minar-e-Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah talked to media and said the opposition would send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

He said PML-N would resign from assemblies if PDM takes the decision.

“The present government’s blind political revenge was still ongoing. I was first accused of owning property worth two billion rupees in Australia. Fake case was registered against me.

“Drug peddlers were brought from Faisalabad to testify against me but the government failed to find any witness against me despite all the pressure,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Australia Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Muslim Media All From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

PM says he could step down but no compromise on co ..

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 44 more lives during last 24 ho ..

48 minutes ago

Realme and Daraz geared up for another Sale Daraz ..

1 hour ago

A new mosque was built in the township of Akina wi ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Making a difference to the differently- ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 December 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.