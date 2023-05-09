UrduPoint.com

People Won't Take To Streets If Imran Arrested: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the masses would not come out in support of Imran Khan if he was arrested.

Giving her reaction on Imran Khan's statement through her twitter handle, she said Imran would be arrested in connection with prohibited foreign funding case, Toshakhana gifts theft case and for not revealing his daughter.

Many cases against Imran Khan were registered and he was guilty in all of them, she maintained.

The minister remarked that the person who launched a dirty campaign against the martyrs of the Armed Forces, could not call it " my army".

Similarly she said the person who conspired against the country and made the people hungry and unemployed could not term them as " my people ".

Marriyum Aurangzeb reminded Imran Khan that FIR in Wazirabad firing case was not registered by the then Punjab government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the investigation was not done by his own party president and the then chief minister.

