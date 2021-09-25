(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad said on Saturday that People's Colony division would be transformed into Model division of the company.

During his visit to PC division, the CEO directed the officers and officials of the division to improve their performance by providing excellent customer's service and no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that two new transformers were being added in the PC division, where old transformers, bus bars and electricity poles were being replaced with new ones, so that consumers could be provided uninterrupted electricity supply with full voltages.

He said that People's Colony was sprawling over posh areas, therefore, the division would be converted into Model division of FESCO. The division would receive online applications for new electricity connection at its all costumer service centres without any discrimination, he said. The FESCO staff would process the applications and inform the applicants through SMS about updates of their applicationstatus and people would enjoy all electricity-related services and facilities without visiting FESCO offices.

Executive Engineer People's Colony Division Zubdatuz Zia and others were also present.