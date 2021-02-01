UrduPoint.com
Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi Call On PM

Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema and Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood were also present in the meeting during which the country's political situation was discussed.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi thanked the prime minister for visiting the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health.

The prime minister expressed good wishes for the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi invited the prime minister for the inauguration of new building of Punjab Assembly.

