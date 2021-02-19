Pervaiz Rasheed approaches tribunal against rejection of his nomination papers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ) leader Pervaiz Rasheed has approached appellate election tribunal of he Lahore High Court against rejection of his nomination papers for the Senate elections by the returning officer.

Pervaiz Rasheed had impleaded Election Commission of Pakistan and the returning officer through his appeal, stating that he had submitted nomination papers for contesting Senate elections on general seats from Punjab but a MPA filed objections against acceptance of his nominations papers for being a Rs 6.9 million defaulter of Punjab House.

He submitted that the returning officer gave him one day time to deposit the amount and he attempted to deposit the same but he had not been provided a bank account for the purpose.

He submitted that the returning officer had on February 18 rejected his nomination papers for not depositing the default amount.

He submitted that the orders of returning officer were illegal as he exceeded his powers and rejected his nomination papers. He pleaded with the tribunal to set aside the orders of the returning officer and accept his nomination papers for Senate elections. He also stated that he was ready to pay the default amount.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed will hear the appeal on February 20.