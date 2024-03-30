Open Menu

Pervaiz Welcomes Aseefa To NA

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab President and former Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has welcomed Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to the National Assembly.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's uncontested victory is a beauty of democracy.

Congratulating her on being elected as a Member of the National Assembly under Article 207, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that her presence in the National Assembly would strengthen the Parliament, Constitution and women's voices. He said that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's presence in the Parliament is evidence of public and democratic rights awareness. He said that sitting in the House with the daughter of Bibi Rani (Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed) was no less than an honor, and it was hoped that the Parliament would benefit greatly from its young and competent members.

