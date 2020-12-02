Pesco intensifies drive against power theft, defaulters

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province.

PESCO spokesman said that on the special directions of Chief Executive Pesco, Task Force teams of Pesco Swabi Circle along with Police and Pesco personnel carried out a grand operation in the areas of Swabi-1 sub division.

During operation, dozens of direct connections detected and FIRs had been lodged against the violators.

During checking, teams also removed several tampered meters besides thousands of rupees were received from defaulters.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately.