PESCO Mardan Circle recovers Rs. 1.89m from defaulter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The task force of PESCO, Mardan Circle in its action against power pilferage and recovery of dues has recovered Rs.1.89 million from defaulters,said a press release on Wednesday.

During action initiated on instructions issued by the Chief Executive, Rs.1.59 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.21million from commercial consumers while Rs.0.

8 million recovered from Industrial consumers.

The task force also removed 79 direct hooks and confiscated 16 electricity meters for nonpayment of dues. The team also replaced 7 tampered meters while 38 meters were shifted to poles.

PESCO warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial & line losses and consumers faces inconvenience of frequent power break down.