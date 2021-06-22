PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 23rd, 26th and 30th June from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Resultantly,consumers of 11 KV Old Naguman, New Naguman, Takht Abad, Haryana feeders would face inconvenience.

It said power supply would also remain suspended from132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 24th, 28th and 30th June from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly,consumers of 11 KV OPF, Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gull Abad, Lucky Star, Jinnah College feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 24th and 28th June from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. resultantly,consumers of 11 KV Hazar Khani feeders would face inconvenience. Power supply would remain suspended from 66 KV Timergara-Dir Transmission Line on 23rd June from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 66 KV Timergara and Dir Grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.