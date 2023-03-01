Pesco notifies power suspension for areas of Batkhela, Chakdarra, Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in areas of Swabi, Batkhela and Chakdarra due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RBT Grid Station on 2 and 4 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Topi, Kalabat, Kota, HS Mill , GIK, Industrial 2 Mix, Minai, New Yousafzai, Utla, Amanzai, Sinior Hydro 1,2, Village 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on 2 and 5 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jalala, Express Batkhela, Thana, Aladhandh, City Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Batkhela Grid Station on 2 and 5 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hisar Baba, Khar, Pervaz Shaheed, Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.