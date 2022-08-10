UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension For Peshawar, Shangla, Timergara

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th,15th and 20th August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road, University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Achini, Mera Achini, Agriculture, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1,2, CMB, Abdara , Achini 1,2, Sufaid Dhaeri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Aksiri 6, Palosi 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 11th, 15th,18th and 22nd August from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phando Baba, Beri Bagh,Urmer-2, Yakatooth, New Chamkani, Urmar, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 11th, 15th,18th,22nd August from 7 a.m. to 12 p.

m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Base, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sunehri Masjid, Baghbanan, Civil Quarters, Nothia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, New Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony, Bara, Nodia Payan, Dora Road, Murshid Abad, Sheikh Maltoon. Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shangla Grid Station on 13th, 15th, 17th and 20th August from 07 a.m. to 1 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Alpuri, Puran, Martung and Yakh Tangay feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on 13th, 15th, 17th and 20th August from 07 a.m. to 1 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara, Lal Qila, Mayar, Tormang- 2, Maidan,TimargaraExpress,NewMayar,Dushkhel,Akakhel,odigram,Balambat,Sheikhan, Khaal, Manyal, Express Jandool, Shamsi Khan, Gosam and Rabat feeders will face inconvenience. 132 KV Juti Lisht Grid Station on 13th, 15th, 17th and 20 th August from 07 a.m. to 1 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jutalish Chitral and Express Chitral feeders will face inconvenience.

