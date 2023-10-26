Open Menu

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On KP Feeders

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension on KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 28th and 30th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on 27th, 28th and 29th October from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kaghan and Balakot feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 28th, 29th and 30th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.

m. resultantly consumers of Maira, Besham feeders and 33 KV Pattan and Thakot grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 28th, 29th and 30th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Daryal feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from Besham – Thakot Transmission Line on 28th October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers 33 KV Thakot and Pattan grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

