Pesco Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 23rd, 27th, and 30th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11KV Hisar baba, Khaar, Pervaiz Shaheed, Batkhela, City Batkhela and Exp: Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 23rd, 27th & 30th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shoukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 23rd, 27th & 30th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11 KV Achini 1,2, Hussan Zai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, AcademyTown, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Akasiri 6, Commercial Building, Abdul Razak feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on23rd and 25th May from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, Panian 1,2,SNK, Judicial Complex, Panian, New Khanpur, Baldher, NRTC, Mera Pur 1 and TIP feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Daggar Buner Grid Station on 23rd, 29th & 30th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ashazai, Salarzai, Eilam, Gokand, UFT Irrigation, Dewana Baba, Pir Baba, Hospital Express, Nawagai and Chagharmati feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on 23rd, 27th & 30th May from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mansabdar, Sheikh Jana, Charbagh, Col Sher Khan Palodhandh, Nawa Kali, Manari, Swabi City, Bam Khel, Khadu Khel feeders will face inconvenience.

