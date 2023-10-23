PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 24th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 24th October from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said, consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 24th October from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Civil Aviation, Tehkal, Babu Gari and Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience. The Power Supply will remain suspended from D.I .Khan Grid Station on 25th October from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of Muslim Bazar, Muryali 1,2, Cantt 1, Mandara, Commissionery Bazar and Tauseef Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 26th October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of CMH and Kahel feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Swat – Matta Transmission Line on 26th October from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of Matta, Khwaza Khela, Shangla Par, Madain and Darral Khawar grid connected feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Haripur – Havelian Transmission Line on 26th October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of Haripur and Havelian grid connected feeder will face inconvenience. The power Supply will remain suspended from Besham Grid Station on 24th and 26th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Maira, Besham feeders and 33 KV Pattan and Thakot grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 24th and 26th October from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghazar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang, Daryal feeders will face inconvenience.

