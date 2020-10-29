UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco To Suspend Power Supply In Certain Areas Due To Maintenance Work

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Pesco to suspend power supply in certain areas due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various localities due to maintenance work on October 31.

According to the company's spokesman power would remain suspended from from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on October 31 from 9AM to 11PM and as a result consumers of 11 KV Qissa Khwani, Shoba feeders would face outages.

He said that consumers of 11 KV PAF feeders would face inconveniences due to power suspension from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on October 31from 7AM to 12PM.

Power Supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station from 9AM to 12PM,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat 2 feeders would face inconveniences.

Other areas that would face power suspension include consumers of 11 KV Phandoo Road, Akhoon Abad feeders, consumers of 11 KV Phandoo Road, Gulbahar 2 feeders, 33 KV Thakot grid which was connected to 11 KV Besham 1,Thakot, Besham 2 similarly 33 KV Pattan grid connected to 11 KV Dobair and Dhaso feeders, 11 KV Town 2,3, Kalabat 1,2, Swabi Mera, Panian feeders and consumers of 11 KV Station Hussai and Daggar feeders.

More Stories From Pakistan

