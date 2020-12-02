UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Transmission System Up-gradation Plan In Final Stage: Omar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 12:02 AM

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in final stage: Omar

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday said up-gradation plan worth Rs 21 billion of power transmission system of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is in final stage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday said up-gradation plan worth Rs 21 billion of power transmission system of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is in final stage.

In his tweet, he said that the plan would help address low voltage problem in entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Soon after approval of the plan, its implementation would be started.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Billion PESCO

Recent Stories

Merkel in Contact With Regional Authorities After ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Embassy's Car Blown Up in Kabul, Employees ..

3 minutes ago

Normalization Between Arab States, Israel May Boos ..

26 minutes ago

Eswatini prime minister moved to S.Africa for Covi ..

26 minutes ago

Putin Calls for Active Promotion of Domestic Petro ..

3 minutes ago

MERC provides first aids to1195 injured in Nov

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.