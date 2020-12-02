PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in final stage: Omar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday said up-gradation plan worth Rs 21 billion of power transmission system of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is in final stage

In his tweet, he said that the plan would help address low voltage problem in entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Soon after approval of the plan, its implementation would be started.