Petitions moved to dismiss railways land lease reference against ex-minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Islamabad on Tuesday sought comments from NAB on a plea challenging another reference pertaining to illegal lease of railway's land against ex-federal minister Javed Ashraf Qazi.

AC-III Judge Syed Asgahr Ali heard the cases seeking to dismiss the reference after introduction of new amendment in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance.

The petitions were filed by the accused including Javed Ashraf Qazi, former chairman railways' board Saeed u Zafar, ex-general manager Hamad Hassan, Khursheed Ahmed, Akhter Ali, Abdul Ghafar and others.

The petitioners adopted the stance that the matter didn't fall under the jurisdiction of NAB after the amendment in law. They prayed the court to dismiss the reference while acquitting the accused.

The court sought comments from NAB and adjourned the case till November 8.