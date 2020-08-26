UrduPoint.com
Petrol Pump Sealed On Irregularities In Measuring Scale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:33 PM

Petrol pump sealed on irregularities in measuring scale

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) with the coordination of district administration sealed a petrol pumps for giving less measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) with the coordination of district administration sealed a petrol pumps for giving less measures.

The raids were conducted in different areas of the city where measuring scale of Sun Rise filling station in Jhanda Cheechi, Shaheen filling station at old airport, SPL Westridge filling station, Hayat filling station at Choar chowk were found correct while sealed Malik Anirmi filling station at old Airport for irregularities in scale.

The authorities have also directed the petrol pump owners to ensure accurate measuring and compliance with the laws failing which stern action would be taken against the violators.

They said action over non-compliance of mandatory safety, security measures and provision of basic facilities to the consumers at fuel stations are also being ensured.

