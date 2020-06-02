UrduPoint.com
Petrol Pumps, Ice Cream Factories Sealed In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdur Rehman in his camp office on Tuesday held a review meeting regarding COVID-19 and dengue task force and issued relevant directives to all the stakeholders present at the meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdur Rehman in his camp office on Tuesday held a review meeting regarding COVID-19 and dengue task force and issued relevant directives to all the stakeholders present at the meeting.

Earlier following directives of DC Kohat, Additional Assistant Commissioner,Tahir Ali had inspected filling stations and checked petrol prices after decrease in oil prices. He also checked invoices and tanks of filling stations and booked violators under relevant laws.

Moreover, following directives of DC Kohat, AAC Murad Ahmed Hoti also checked filling stations on Kohat Pindi road to inspect petrol prices after reduction in oil prices.

AAC Tahir Ali after inspection of ice cream factories sealed five ice cream factories in Kohat district.

