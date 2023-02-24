PFA discards 1,300-litre 'fabricated' milk

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,300 litres of 'fabricated' milk, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,300 litres of 'fabricated' milk, here on Friday.

PFA Director General (DG) Mudassir Riaz Malik said that a dairy safety team raided a unit in Khudiyan and caught the milk adulteration mafia red-handed producing 'fabricated' milk and confiscated a suction pump, 10 plastic drums, two gas cylinders, a stove and other ingredients used for adulteration.

He said that the authority also confiscated a vehicle (LES-8167) that was being filled with impure milk at the time of the raid. He said that the authority took action due to finding a low level of fat and a lack of nutritional values in milk. He said that the harmful ingredients were used to increase the thickness and sustain the fat level of milk.

While hundreds of litres of fabricated milk were to be supplied to different milk shops and milkmen, he added.

The PFA also lodged an FIR against three accused with the police station over adulteration and violations of the provincial food regulations.

He added that the food authority had been providing free milk testing facility to citizens and telling them about the quality of milk that was being used in their houses on a daily basis. He requested people to pay a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost.

The DG PFA appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food business.