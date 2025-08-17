PFA Discards Over 160,00kg Contaminated Mango Pulp, 700kg Adulterated Ghee
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted surprise inspections in Khanewal and Vehari districts, resulting in the disposal of over 16,000 kilograms of contaminated mango pulp and 700 kilograms of adulterated desi ghee.
The raids were carried out under the supervision of Director Operations Zubair Ahmad Ejaz and Additional Director Operations Amir Iftikhar.
During an inspection of a juice manufacturing unit on Kabirwala Road, food safety officers discovered more than 16,000 kilograms of mango pulp infested with fungus and insects. The pulp had visibly changed color and was deemed hazardous for human consumption. Authorities immediately disposed of the spoiled stock on-site to prevent it from entering the market.
In a separate operation in Vehari, the PFA inspected a dairy manufacturing unit near Children’s Park. Laboratory analysis of desi ghee samples collected from the site revealed the use of substandard and adulterated ingredients. Consequently, 700 kilograms of ghee were confiscated and destroyed.
A case was registered against the food business owners for adulteration, and the production at the unit was halted.
Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, stated that food safety teams are actively working across Punjab to combat anti-health elements and ensure public safety.
