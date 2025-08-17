Rescue 1122 on high alert in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) In view of ongoing rains and the potential threat of flooding, Rescue 1122 has been placed on high alert across the district.

According to a rescue spokesperson, following special instructions from District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, all sectors in flood-prone areas have been activated.

After the recent flooding in the Naullah Dek, rescuers remain vigilant to respond promptly to any emergency.

Sectors including Chaprad, Headmarala, Jammu Tawi, Saidpur Sambrial, and Pasrur have been put on alert. DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal stated that rescue teams are continuously stationed in these sectors to ensure timely initiation of relief operations whenever needed. Additionally, flood-proof equipment has been delivered to all sectors to support rescue efforts.