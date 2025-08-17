Open Menu

Rescue 1122 On High Alert In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Rescue 1122 on high alert in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) In view of ongoing rains and the potential threat of flooding, Rescue 1122 has been placed on high alert across the district.

According to a rescue spokesperson, following special instructions from District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, all sectors in flood-prone areas have been activated.

After the recent flooding in the Naullah Dek, rescuers remain vigilant to respond promptly to any emergency.

Sectors including Chaprad, Headmarala, Jammu Tawi, Saidpur Sambrial, and Pasrur have been put on alert. DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal stated that rescue teams are continuously stationed in these sectors to ensure timely initiation of relief operations whenever needed. Additionally, flood-proof equipment has been delivered to all sectors to support rescue efforts.

Recent Stories

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

1 hour ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

3 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welc ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium t ..

UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan