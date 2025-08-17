Public service top priority: Armaghan Subhani

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Dignitaries from the area met with the Minister of State for Planning, Development, and Special Affairs, Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, at his residence in Vario, Sialkot. During the meeting, the attendees briefed the minister on their grievances.

Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani assured the dignitaries that immediate and effective measures would be taken to address their concerns. He emphasized that public service is his top priority and that the government is committed to utilizing all available resources to provide basic facilities to the people.

The State Minister highlighted that several development projects are currently underway in the constituency, including the construction and repair of roads, provision of clean drinking water, and improvement of the electricity system. He added that the completion of these projects will not only enhance facilities for the residents but also accelerate the economic development of the area.