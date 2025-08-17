Date Of Hajj Applications Under Government Scheme Extended
Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The government has extended the receipt of Hajj applications under the government scheme by one day.
Ministry of Religious Affairs local chapter sources told APP that the receipt of Hajj applications will continue in designated banks on August 18, adding more than 110,000 applications have been received in the last 12 days.
They said that 7,000 seats are left under the quota, the one-day extension has been made on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, and the receipt of Hajj applications will be stopped as soon as the seats are filled.
The sources further said that there will be no further extension in the online portal, and the online portal will be closed at 12 o’clock tonight.
Recent Stories
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab: Water levels in rivers continue to rise, land connectivity to dozens of villages cut off5 minutes ago
-
Date of Hajj applications under government scheme extended5 minutes ago
-
Rabi-ul-Awwal moon likely to be sighted on 24th5 minutes ago
-
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch14 minutes ago
-
Train accident: DC leads rescue, relief operation15 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of intensified monsoon spells; says relief, restoration efforts underway15 minutes ago
-
DC stresses public awareness to eradicate polio15 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah grieves over demise of senior journalist15 minutes ago
-
Social welfare initiatives reviewed25 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh to vaccinate over 848,000 children against polio25 minutes ago
-
Karate competition held25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against transporters for overcharging25 minutes ago