Date of Hajj applications under government scheme extended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The government has extended the receipt of Hajj applications under the government scheme by one day.

Ministry of Religious Affairs local chapter sources told APP that the receipt of Hajj applications will continue in designated banks on August 18, adding more than 110,000 applications have been received in the last 12 days.

They said that 7,000 seats are left under the quota, the one-day extension has been made on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, and the receipt of Hajj applications will be stopped as soon as the seats are filled.

The sources further said that there will be no further extension in the online portal, and the online portal will be closed at 12 o’clock tonight.