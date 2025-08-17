Construction begins on Rs25b Vehari road project in Multan division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Kareem Khan, announced that construction work has commenced on the much-anticipated Vehari road project. Spanning 95 kilometers and costing Rs. 25 billion, the project is a major infrastructure initiative aimed at improving connectivity and regional development.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled the long-standing demand of residents across Multan Division by initiating this vital project.

During an inspection visit to various construction sites across the division, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan emphasized that the timely and high-quality completion of the project is a top priority for the Punjab government. Once completed, the upgraded road will serve over 24,000 daily commuters and strengthen regional connectivity by linking the districts to the M4 Motorway, ultimately boosting local economic activity.

The Commissioner directed officials to make special arrangements for bus sheds and drainage systems alongside the road construction to prevent damage from rains, especially in densely populated areas.

He further stressed that the rehabilitation of the existing road and construction of an additional carriageway are in progress, with the provincial government ensuring adequate funding. “This project will fulfill the dream of the people of Multan Division,” he stated confidently.

Officials from the Highway Department briefed the Commissioner on the project’s progress. In the Multan section, 15 percent of the rehabilitation work has been completed, with full completion expected by June 2026. Twenty-two percent of work on the additional carriageway has been finished. At the Khanewal section, two kilometers of earthwork and dismantling are complete, with rehabilitation targeted for completion by March 2026. The Vehari section covers 61 kilometers; so far, 9 kilometers of overlay, 9 kilometers of dismantling, and 15 kilometers of carpeting have been completed. The entire section is expected to be ready by June 2026.

XEN Highways Ghulam Nabi and SDO Haider Ali also briefed the Commissioner on the progress.