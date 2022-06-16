PFA disposes off 100 litres rancid oil, 15 kg prohibited items, imposes heavy fines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided against crust (papad) factories and imposed Rs. 1,80,000 fine to three factories over preparation of unhygienic kids food items.

The operations were carried out in Jalalpur Pirwala and Bahawalpur road areas led by Director Operations PFA Mubashir Rehman.

The teams also disposed off 100 liters of rancid oil and 15 kilo grammes of prohibited ingredients over violation.

Rs. 80,000 fine was imposed to a factory in Basti Karimabad for using rancid oil in frying papad.

The Insect infestation in frying area and lack of food grade certificate for packing was found during raid.

Likewise, two papad factories were fined Rs 50,000 each for poor sanitation arrangements.

Factories were fined for not labeling raw materials and not cleaning machinery properly.

Director General PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the mixing in papad and confectionery items affects the health of children and added that action against adulterants will continue without any dissemination.