PFA inspects shops to impart awareness, check measures against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The officials of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) are visiting different food outlets to check quality of items and safety measures against coronavirus pandemic.

According to official sources, the officials in special kits inspected various shops including Food Festival, Ideal Mall, Ittefaq Bakers.

They issued certain instruction to prevent coronavirus attack.

The PFA teams had thermo guns for screening of workers at shops.

DG Irfan Memon directed workers to take special care by using sanitizers.

They should repeatedly clean their hands. The masses should be provided neat, clean and germs free quality food. He stated that PFA would not compromise on quality of food items.