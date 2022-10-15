PFA, PU organise seminar on World Food Day

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with the Food Sciences Department of the Punjab University, organised a seminar at Faisal Auditorium in connection with World Food Day which will be observed on Sunday (tomorrow).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with the Food Sciences Department of the Punjab University, organised a seminar at Faisal Auditorium in connection with World Food Day which will be observed on Sunday (tomorrow).

Punjab Minister for Food Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak participated as a chief guest in the event. PFA Chairman Ali Raza Khakwani, PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, Motivational Speaker Qasim Ali Shah, Dean of the Agricultural Department, students and people from different walks of life attended the seminar.

On this occasion, Minister for Food urged students to use their full potential honestly in the progress of country after completing the education, because they are assets of Pakistan. He said the role of PFA officers was significant and remarkable in order to bring out positive change in the food sector in a short span of time that could not be disregarded.

PFA chairman addressing the participants said PFA was an exemplary department which had been working round-the-clock without any discrimination and political pressure against the food adulteration mafia.

He said that PFA was fully committed to ensuring a zero-tolerance policy and regulating the international food safety standards in Punjab as per the vision of government.

PFA DG Mudassar Malik emphasised that it was very important to ensure the provision of nutritious food for children as well as reduce the consumption of junk food. He said that PFA had been bringing reforms in the food industry to provide healthy and nutritious food to the people.

Meanwhile, PFA held a flag march in the provincial metropolis to give awareness to the public regarding the selection of healthy food.

In Lahore city, food safety officers and PFA personnel carried out the flag march at important places, including New Muslim Town, Garden Town, Mall Road, China Chowk, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Liberty Roundabout, Kalma Chowk and Raja Market.

The banners were placed on the vehicles inscribed with slogans regarding World Food Day, anti-adulteration of food and selection of a healthy diet.