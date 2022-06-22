UrduPoint.com

PFA Recovers 40 Kg Dead Chicken

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PFA recovers 40 kg dead chicken

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has recovered 40 kg dead chicken which going to be supplied at different areas of the city and imposed fine on various food points over quality violations during a special operation launched here on Wednesday.

PFA team led Additional Director Operations Mubashir Rehman, raided at Bahauddin Zakariya Town and caught a van loaded with 40 kg dead chicken. The dead chicken was going to be supplied at different areas of the city which was later, disposed off by the PFA team. Case has been registered against the outlaws involved in the business, PFA sources said.

During another raid at Chah Araywala, the PFA team got registered separate FIRs against owner of a beverages factory over using sub-standard material. The team also imposed fine of Rs 50,000 on two bakers for using sub-standard material in food items.

Director General PFA Shoaib Jadoon said in a statement that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk and violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that PFA utilizing all possible resources to provide food items with best quality. He said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against the outlaws involved in the business of dead chicken.

