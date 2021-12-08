PFA shut down ice cream production unit after proving adulteration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down a local ice cream production unit after proving adulteration into its product that causing to degrade its quality during crackdown held here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down a local ice cream production unit after proving adulteration into its product that causing to degrade its quality during crackdown held here on Wednesday.

According to PFA Director General Rifaqat Ali, he ice cream was being prepared by 100 litres industrial-grade colour. About 80 litres ice cream manufactured through the poisonous colour was wasted on the spot.

A factory preparing food through refined wheat flour was also sealed, with Rs 20,000 fine imposed during investigation.

A bakery and restaurant were also fined due to selling expired food items.

The operation was carried out at Yaqub Town, Gulgasht Colony, Chowk Kumharanwala and other areas, the DG Food Authority said.

He said the use of unhealthy ingredients in food was extremely harmful to human health, adding that all stages from food preparation to delivery were being closely monitored.