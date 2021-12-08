UrduPoint.com

PFA Shut Down Ice Cream Production Unit After Proving Adulteration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:13 PM

PFA shut down ice cream production unit after proving adulteration

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down a local ice cream production unit after proving adulteration into its product that causing to degrade its quality during crackdown held here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shut down a local ice cream production unit after proving adulteration into its product that causing to degrade its quality during crackdown held here on Wednesday.

According to PFA Director General Rifaqat Ali, he ice cream was being prepared by 100 litres industrial-grade colour. About 80 litres ice cream manufactured through the poisonous colour was wasted on the spot.

A factory preparing food through refined wheat flour was also sealed, with Rs 20,000 fine imposed during investigation.

A bakery and restaurant were also fined due to selling expired food items.

The operation was carried out at Yaqub Town, Gulgasht Colony, Chowk Kumharanwala and other areas, the DG Food Authority said.

He said the use of unhealthy ingredients in food was extremely harmful to human health, adding that all stages from food preparation to delivery were being closely monitored.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Mi ..

UAE is Australia’s largest trading partner in Middle East: Commissioner Genera ..

11 minutes ago
 Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schem ..

Pb govt releases Rs 17b funds for 710 uplift schemes: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 State-of-the-art low cost plastic waste recycling ..

State-of-the-art low cost plastic waste recycling machines received overwhelmed ..

6 minutes ago
 Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politi ..

Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politicians Skip Beijing Olympics

6 minutes ago
 BA/BSc supplementary Exam from Dec 15 in UoT

BA/BSc supplementary Exam from Dec 15 in UoT

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.