PGGA committed to empower girls: Begum Parveen Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor's wife Begum Parveen Sarwar said on Saturday that the Punjab Girl Guides Association (PGGA) was committed to empowering young girls.

She was addressing the training programme mutually launched by Rescue-1122 and the University of Lahore here.

Punjab Governor's wife and President PGGA said that in the first phase, the University of Lahore, and Rescue-122 Punjab had launched the training programme for girl guides. Various free training courses will be offered to girl guides, adding that Pakistan cannot progress without the due contribution of women. So, in addition to education, it was very important to equip young girls with skills that open various avenues of opportunities for them.

Begum Parveen Sarwar said that as the Founder of Hunar Gah and Chairperson of Sarwar Foundation, she was working towards the empowerment of underprivileged women through skills development.

Sarwar Foundation has opened Hunar Gah centers in rural areas across Punjab where women receive free training in stitching, sewing, dressmaking that enable them to earn a living for themselves and educate their children.

"We have Hunar Gah centers in fifteen women jails of Punjab and we recently inaugurated a Hunar Gah at Quetta prison so that women prisoners learn an employable skill by the time they are released from jails and can live with dignity" she added.

Begum Parveen Sarwar also attended the 6th Annual National Olive Festival as chief guest and invited the management of the Olive Festival to organize the next festival at Governor House. Such initiatives should be encouraged and promoted as they play a significant role in promoting the agri-tourism that had the potential to strengthen Pakistan's economy, she added.