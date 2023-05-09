PGGA organizes certificate distribution ceremony to recognise students' hard work

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) Tuesday organized a Certificate Distribution Ceremony to recognize the hard work and dedication of university students who participated in its Project "Stay Safe".

As many as 170 students participated in the ceremony.

The event celebrated the completion of Community Service by students from Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Akhuwat College, Pak Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges, and COMSATS Attock.

The students and completed the project by cascading it in various public schools in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Ambassador for Girls education, Wajiha Qamer was the Chief guest.

She shared her views on the importance of such structured projects and how they could positively impact the society.

She also praised PGGA's efforts to make joint efforts with universities and empower the Girls.

"We are proud of the university students who participated in the Project 'Stay Safe' and demonstrated their commitment to work in tackling the challenges being faced by girls," Wajiha Qamer said.

Certain topics were considered taboos or not given much importance by families and academia, through Project 'Stay Safe' girls learned and discussed real issues they faced in daily life, which were rather ignored, she added.

Wajiha said, "We hope this initiative will inspire more young people to get involved in community service and contribute to the betterment of society.

" The ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellors and Representatives of Fatima Jinnah Women University, COMSATS, Capital University of Science & Technology, the Principal Akhuwat Collage, and representatives of Pak Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges.

National Commissioner PGGA, Maria Maud Sabri also recognized the students' hard work and dedication and also acknowledged the principals of the schools in which the university students completed their cascading.

She said that it was PGGA's vision to empower girls and young women to become responsible citizens of the country.

The Project 'Stay Safe' has been particularly designed to take this vision forward and collaborations have been made with universities to tackle today's challenges being faced by girls and women.

During the event, the students from various universities shared their experiences during the training of the project as well as while cascading it with girls in the schools.

"The holistic and well-rounded experience has been appreciated by all of us which not only helped to get training on the core areas of the project but also developed life skills in us", a University student said.

"During the cascading, the most interesting part was being a role model and answering the questions being asked by juniors", a student said while sharing her experience in a school.

The event provided an opportunity to encourage more university students to participate in similar programs and make a difference in their communities.

