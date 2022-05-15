UrduPoint.com

PHA Authorities Directed To Accelerate Beautification Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

PHA authorities directed to accelerate beautification work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Zaheer Anwar Jappa has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the ongoing beautification work.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the DG during his visit to different roads and parks of Rawalpindi and Murree inspected the beautification work and directed the officers to further uplift green belts of different roads and their medians.

He also directed the officers to accelerate pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

While visiting different parks and other areas he instructed the PHA officers to uplift all the parks besides completing the ongoing renovation work as soon as possible.

He said, 'We are making all-out efforts for beautification of Rawalpindi and Murree.' Under the project, the beautification of entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured, he added.

The DG said, joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a model town.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Rawalpindi All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

10 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

19 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

19 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

19 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.