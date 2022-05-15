PHA authorities directed to accelerate beautification work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Zaheer Anwar Jappa has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the ongoing beautification work.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the DG during his visit to different roads and parks of Rawalpindi and Murree inspected the beautification work and directed the officers to further uplift green belts of different roads and their medians.

He also directed the officers to accelerate pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

While visiting different parks and other areas he instructed the PHA officers to uplift all the parks besides completing the ongoing renovation work as soon as possible.

He said, 'We are making all-out efforts for beautification of Rawalpindi and Murree.' Under the project, the beautification of entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured, he added.

The DG said, joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would be made a model town.