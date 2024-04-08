PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Touqeer Hyder Kazmi on Monday reviewed arrangements for the floral festival and ordered the officials concerned to make the event exemplary

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Touqeer Hyder Kazmi on Monday reviewed arrangements for the floral festival and ordered the officials concerned to make the event exemplary.

The four-day long flora festival would start 18th of April 2024.

Chairing a meeting, called to finalise measures regarding celebration of the spring festival and launching the plantation campaign, he said the festival and the campaign should achieve its goals. He warned against any negligence in this regard.

The DG said for securing the future of next generations, Sargodha should be turned green by planting maximum trees.

He said providing the upcoming generations with a pleasant and healthy environment is first priority of the current management and no compromise would be made on it.

Director Admin and Finance Farooq Haider Aziz, Deputy Director Shafiqur Rehman Niazi, ADG Ali Hassan, Asad Ghuman, Dilawar Mumtaz, Haris Ali Khokhar, Hafiz Abdul Rehman, Malik Ahmad Nawaz, Adnan Pervez and others were present.

Tauqeer Hyder also directed the staff to improve their performance. He said Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti is taking keen interest in making Sargodha neat and clean.