PHA plants 315,000 saplings under clean & green programme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has planted over 315,000 saplings under clean and green programme while solid steps have also been taken to beautify city areas, renovate historical sites and eliminate encroachments.

According to Director Horticulture PHA, Sheikh Tariq Mahmood, all available resources were utilized to achieve the plantation target set for monsoon plantation campaign 2021.

He informed that PHA in collaboration with the departments concerned under Glorious Rawalpindi project was also taking solid steps for the betterment and beautification of the city, to renovate historical sites and eliminate encroachments from city areas.

He informed that nearly 315,000 saplings were planted in different parts of the city and other places. Under a program, organized here on Sept 19, as many as 7000 saplings were planted in Potohar Park, Dhoke Munshi. Nearly 500 students and their teachers took part in the plantation campaign. Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood was also present on the occasion.

He informed that PHA was striving to renovate public parks of the city besides plantation as per vision of the Advisor to the Chief Minister, Asif Mehmood. More facilities were being provided to the citizens at all parks, he added.

The authority was carrying out mass plantation under ongoing monsoon plantation campaign and more than the plantation target of 200,000 plants, given by the Punjab government for 2021 campaign was achieved as 315,000 saplings had been planted during this season.

The plantation was being carried out with the help of various private institutions, he said adding, PHA had planted over 120,000 saplings on new Islamabad Airport Road.

He informed that PHA also planted saplings at Fazaia College Nur Khan Base and sixth road under ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Saplings were planted on sixth road with the help of local community while Principal Fazia College and students also took part in the plantation drive conducted in the college premises.

He informed, PHA had planted over 40,000 saplings in city areas during this season.

PHA was striving to provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The Authority and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) had also jointly organized a monsoon tree plantation campaign on Murree Expressway and Kashmir Point.

PHA planted thousands of saplings on various highways and greenbelts of the city.

The citizens and students of schools and colleges were also motivated and involved in the ongoing plantation campaign.

The authority was also making efforts to spread awareness about importance of trees and plantation campaign, he said.

To a question, he said that the authority was working beyond its jurisdiction and planting saplings in Cantt, Murree areas and alongside new Airport Road, Highways and G.T.Road.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the monsoon plantation campaign launched by PHA a success and ensure a healthy and pollution free environment.

