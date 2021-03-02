UrduPoint.com
PHA Striving To Reduce Air Pollution, Make City Green: VC PHA

Tue 02nd March 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has been striving to reduce air pollution and make the city green, said Vice Chairman (VC), PHA Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain.

During his visit to Melad, Katarian and other parks he said, the public is the real owner of the city parks and we as public servants are trying to provide more facilities besides an attractive and healthier natural environment to the residents.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign launched here by PHA a success.

He said, the urban trees can help cut air pollution. Every citizen should plant a sapling and ensure its care as well. PHA is planting maximum saplings and enhancing greenery particularly in parks and green belts of the city.

He informed that the PHA had launched a campaign to plant saplings and to turn the city into a green town.

He said, the authority has kicked off the Plantation Campaign, under Clean and Green Pakistan Program.

He informed that to encourage the citizens and different organizations, the authority has prepared a plan.

The students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members would also be encouraged to participate in the campaign.

The VC said that they have started planting saplings to make the city parks natural green areas under Rawalpindi green city project.

Efforts would also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.

The citizens should extend cooperation for making Clean and Green campaign successful as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the people to actively participate in tree plantation campaign to improve the environment.

PHA Rawalpindi has also planned to develop 50 Miyawaki urban forests in different city areas.

He authority has kicked off a campaign to develop Miyawaki urban forests. The PHA is working on the project and under first phase, Miyawaki urban forests would be developed at a four kanal land in Allama Iqbal Park and 10 other sites, he informed.

All available places in public sector schools would also be utilized to develop the forests in the city as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

