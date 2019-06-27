PHA system being computerized: PHA DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) system is being computerized with the support of Urban Unit.

According to PHA sources on Wednesday, PHA Director General Ghulam Farid said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed matter to make PHA system as per modern standards.

PHA with the use of technology and best vision would improve things in the provincial capital, he maintained.

He further said digital mapping would cover all parks of Lahore, green belts and nurseries while attendance of workers would also be ensured through it.

The meeting also discussed matter regarding human resource.