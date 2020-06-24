UrduPoint.com
'PHA To Beautify Provincial Capital'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:18 PM

'PHA to beautify provincial capital'

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra said that steps were being taken for the beautification of green belts and planters on the main highways of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Tariq Ali Basra said that steps were being taken for the beautification of green belts and planters on the main highways of the provincial capital.

He expressed these views during his visit at The Mall, Punjab Assembly Hall, Abdul Sattar Edhi road, Khayaban-e-Jinnah road, Raiwind road and Southern bypass, here on Wednesday.

DG asked the concerned officials that for the beautification of green belts and planters, flowers of 'Zenia' and 'Patonia' should be added.

He said that the work of planting flowers, plants and trees for monsoon tree planting was going on in the nurseries of PHA.

He further said that PHA employees and gardeners were working day and night while implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for 'Clean and Green Lahore'.

During visit the PHA DG also reviewed in detail the cultivation of new flowers, plants and trees to be planted in monsoon tree planting at Khayaban Jinnah Nursery, cleanliness, security in parks and the implementation of SOPs.

