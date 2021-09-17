UrduPoint.com

PHA's 15th Board Meeting Approves 25% Salary Increase For Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The 15th meeting of the Board of Directors of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Friday approved 25 percent salary increase for the employees of the authority and other incentives.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the Board meeting was chaired by the Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab Chairman PHA Asif Mahmood.

Director General PHA Rawalpindi Zaheer Ahmed Jappa briefed the board members on the ongoing activities of PHA.

The meeting was informed that nearly 300,000 saplings were planted in different parts of the city under monsoon tree plantation campaign 2021.

The performance of PHA was appreciated by the board members. The meeting approved increase in salaries of PHA employees and other incentives.

The meeting also discussed about the government accommodation facility for the employees of the authority.

At the end, the Chairman Board thanked all the members and directed the officers to work hard to further beautify the city and make it clean and green.

