PHC closes down 23532 quackery outlets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) took action against 62 backstreet treatment centres of unqualified practitioners of medicine during the last one week, and closed down 23532 outlets.

The PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 369 treatment centres in different cities. On an average, they raided 46 centres in each city.

Out of them 12 quack outlets were sealed in Jhang, Khushab 11, Layyah 10, Okara 7, five each in Depalpur and Jatoi, four each in Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh, Lahore three and one in Kasur.

As per the data, 64 quacks were found to have quit their businesses. Al-Shifa Medical Store, Ali Clinic and Shakir Medical Store were shuttered in Lahore.

Till date, the commission raided over 61,000 treatment centres and closed down 23,532. Moreover, Rs 478.60 million had been imposed as fine, said a PHC source.