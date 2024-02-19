PHC Extends Protective Bails Of Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court on Monday extended the protective bails of Atif Khan and Shahram Tarkai till February 26 and ordered them to appear before the relevant courts.
Justice S M Atiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed conducted the hearing on the bail applications of former provincial ministers Atif Khan and Shahram Turkai.
APP/adi
