Open Menu

PHC Extends Protective Bails Of Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PHC extends protective bails of Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court on Monday extended the protective bails of Atif Khan and Shahram Tarkai till February 26 and ordered them to appear before the relevant courts.

Justice S M Atiq Shah and Justice Waqar Ahmed conducted the hearing on the bail applications of former provincial ministers Atif Khan and Shahram Turkai.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar High Court February

Recent Stories

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

22 minutes ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

24 minutes ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

17 hours ago
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

23 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

2 days ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan