PHC Full Court Reference In Honour Of Outgoing Chief Justice Held
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A full court reference of the judges of Peshawar High Court was held in honour of outgoing Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan here on Monday.
Besides judges of Peshawar High Court, advocate general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and additional attorney general, the full court reference was also attended by vice chairman KP Bar Council, president and general secretary of high court bar associations, president & general secretary of Peshawar bar association, lawyers, director general KP Judicial academy, district and sessions judges.
Addressing the full court reference here at PHC, the Chief Justice said that today marked a significant milestone in his life to stand here after serving on different key positions during his long 31 years and nine month service.
Highlighting his rich education background and professional experience in the field of law, the Chief Justice said that he has passed thousands of judgments while remaining judge of district judiciary, and around 15000 judgments since elevation, adding 509 judgments were challenged in Supreme Court out of which 279 were upheld whereas 188 are still sub-judice and only 42 small matters have been set-aside.
He also highlighted his valuable service after appointed as Commission to probe APS Peshawar carranage.
PHC CJ said he decided a record number of family cases and thousands of families with extremely strained relations were cordially brought together.
He said that human rights applications were received, proceeded and decided fruitfully in his tenure.
The outgoing Chief Justice expressed best wishes to the upcoming Chief Justice Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim.
