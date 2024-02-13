Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bails To Two Former KP Ministers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to former PTI ministers Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai.

The court has granted bail to both provincial ministers in all cases till the next hearing on February 19.

