PHC seals operation theatre, laboratory of private hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed an operation theatre and a laboratory of a private hospital where surgeries were performed by a doctor, whose licence was suspended by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (present Pakistan Medical Commission).

According to the PHC spokesperson on Wednesday, a patient Bilqees Bibi had undergone an unsuccessful surgery at the Zohra Nawaz General Hospital Sangla Hill. However, she was forcefully discharged from the private healthcare establishment, and she got treated again at a public sector hospital to save her life. Upon investigation by a PHC team, it was discovered that the licence of her surgeon Dr Ibrar Hussain had been suspended by the PMC, but he was reportedly carrying out operations at the private hospital.

Contrary to the facts, chief executive of the hospital Babar Wahla was posing as a qualified MBBS physician, while Dr Samina Babar was portraying herself as an FCPS gynaecologist and ultrasound specialist.

When the patients' treatment record was scrutinised by the PHC team, it was seen that no doctor had signed any document nor the surgeon concerned had put his signatures on the operation notes. Moreover, the blood lab of the hospital had not been registered with the authority concerned. After all evaluations, the commission had sealed the operation theatre and lab of the hospital. Notices are also being issued to the hospital administration for further investigations.