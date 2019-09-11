Photo exhibition titled 'Colours of Pakistan' opens

(@imziishan)

A photo exhibition titled 'Colours of Pakistan' opened at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall, here on Wednesday

Chairperson Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi inaugurated the show. A good number of art enthusiasts came to see the show, being celebrated on the 54th year of the Defence of Pakistan Day. The exhibition features 70 photographs of renowned artist, Gulzar Ghori.

The exhibition is presented with the natural and true colours of Pakistan in the pictures.

Pakistan is an example of high cultural values, natural beauty and interesting landscapes.

The purpose of the exhibition was to present the beautiful land of Pakistan to the public, said artist Gulzar Ghori.

Moneeza Hashmi said the paintings at the exhibition depict different colours of natural beauty of Pakistan, wherein one could see the beautiful culture of the desert and natural scenes of evenings.

The exhibition would continue till Sept 13.