PHP arrest 172 criminals in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad Region arrested 172 criminals and recovered illicit weapons from their possession during the last two weeks.

According to PHP sources, the police teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and a court absconder and recovered 4 pistols and bullets from their possession.

The PHP teams also apprehended drug peddlers and seized 43 liters liquor and 444 gram hashish.

The patrolling police provided first aid to 1300 people on highways and removed encroachments from 10 placesduring the same period.