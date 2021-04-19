UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHP Collects Rs 4.7 Mln Fine From Motorists Over Traffic Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:36 PM

PHP collects Rs 4.7 mln fine from motorists over traffic violations

Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region (PHP) issued 7,758 challans and collected fine of Rs 4.7 million from motorists over various traffic violations on highways under joint traffic management project during first quarter of current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region (PHP) issued 7,758 challans and collected fine of Rs 4.7 million from motorists over various traffic violations on highways under joint traffic management project during first quarter of current year.

The PHP along with traffic police registered cases against drivers of 58 vehicles and impounded their vehicles over serious nature violations.

The teams also cancelled route permits and driving licenses of 32 drivers during the period.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal said here Monday that PHP and traffic police jointly launched one district one road project on September 15, 2020 which has been very successful and the rate of accidents on highways reduced significantly.

He said that this project would continue and more effective steps would be taken in this regard for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on highways.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Fine Vehicles Road Traffic Philippine Peso September 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles death of former IGP KPK Na ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Not Ruling Out Chain Reaction in EU After D ..

3 minutes ago

Facebook Says Vigilant Over Posts Inciting Violenc ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Patrushev, US' Sullivan Discuss Progress ..

3 minutes ago

PUC says violence doesn't solve issues

3 minutes ago

Putin, Bolivian President Discuss Trade, Energy, T ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.