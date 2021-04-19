PHP collects Rs 4.7 mln fine from motorists over traffic violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad region (PHP) issued 7,758 challans and collected fine of Rs 4.7 million from motorists over various traffic violations on highways under joint traffic management project during first quarter of current year.

The PHP along with traffic police registered cases against drivers of 58 vehicles and impounded their vehicles over serious nature violations.

The teams also cancelled route permits and driving licenses of 32 drivers during the period.

SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal said here Monday that PHP and traffic police jointly launched one district one road project on September 15, 2020 which has been very successful and the rate of accidents on highways reduced significantly.

He said that this project would continue and more effective steps would be taken in this regard for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on highways.