PHP Distributes Eid Gifts Among Families Of Martyr Police Officials

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) police Faisalabad region distributed Eid gifts among families of martyr police officials.

On the directions of SSP Patrolling Mirza anjum Kamal, District DSP Malik Muhammad Amin and Incharge mobile education Unit Rizwan Bhatti visited the doors of martyrs and gave away gifts and Eidi to families.

They visited the residents of martyr SI Rana Hafeez ul Rehman, ASI Imran Liaqat Gill, martyr Constable Rafaqat Ali, martyr driver Muhammad Ishaq and met with families.

The officers expressed solidarity and paid rich tribute to martyrs.

They said that PHP had signed MoUs with various hospitals and laboratories for the provision of affordable medical facilities to martyrs families.

They also offered 'Dua' for the departed souls.

